(Des Moines) -- As the autumn months approach, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it brings that special time of year that is squirrel hunting season.
Staying in line with recent Iowa tradition, the squirrel season began the Saturday prior to Labor Day and will run all the way through January 31st. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Friday morning, Iowa DNR Forest Wildlife Research Biologist Jim Coffey says, while the season is in full swing, there are some limitations that hunters need to be aware of.
"We allow a combination harvest of six squirrels per day of the two species that are allowable to be hunted, which is the fox squirrel and gray squirrel, which most people are quite familiar with if you've lived in Iowa very long," Coffey said. "We do have two other tree squirrels that are not available to be hunted, and that is the flying squirrel, which is a night species and would be very difficult to hunt anyway, and then in some parts of Iowa we have the red or the pine squirrel."
Coffey says hunters can shoot a combination of the fox and gray squirrels of up to six per day, and can have a total possession of 12 on them.
The combination of the fox and gray squirrels, Coffey says, stems from the gray squirrels beginning to take over the fox populations.
"(The fox) tends to be very much associated with open timber, or the savannah-type timber that Iowa was very accustom to having years ago," Coffey said. "The gray squirrel is a smaller species, and it is more associated with our more mature timber habitats. One of the biggest issues we get from squirrel hunters is 'I'm losing all my fox squirrels, what's happening to them?' Well as those trees mature, that species no longer has the same ability to survive and do its thing biologically, so the gray squirrel tends to take over in those areas."
Coffey says one of the bigger complaints he sees is people finding access to land. However, he says there are is a large amount of land due to the underuse of the sport.
"In many cases, squirrel hunting is an under-utilized resource, so there's lots of available space to be out there hunting squirrels on public lands, and of course you need permission to hunt squirrels on private land," Coffey said. "One thing I like to tell people is the beauty of squirrel hunting, is that it's something we associate with when we were kids. So it's a good way to introduce young people and new people into hunting, and as an older adult, it's a good way to relive your youth a little bit to get back out there squirrel hunting."
For hunters just starting out in the sport, Coffey says to find an oak tree or hickory nut tree, as squirrels this time of year are heavily associated with acorns and hickory nuts.
More information on the squirrel season and hunting in general in the state of Iowa, can be found on the Iowa DNR website.