(Glenwood) -- A St. Joseph man faces a bevy of charges following his arrest in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Dylan Wayne Helton was arrested shortly before 2:10 p.m. Friday for neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver's license, and operating without a registration or plate. Authorities say the arrest occurred near the 37 mile marker of Interstate 29.
Helton was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $12,900 bond.
