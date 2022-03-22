(Bolckow) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Route N, a mile northeast of Bolckow, shortly after 12:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2001 Honda driven by 20-year-old Eric Swope of St. Joseph was northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the east side of the roadway. Swope was ejected from the vehicle as it entered a ditch. Both he and the vehicle came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
Swope was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.