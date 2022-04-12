(KMAland) -- A St. Joseph woman was arrested on charges stemming from a high-speed pursuit that spanned two states in February
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies initiated a pursuit on February 19th of a vehicle driving 100 mph southbound on Interstate 29.
During the pursuit, deputies observed the driver throw a firearm from the vehicle.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the firearm was recovered and found to be stolen from Missouri.
The pursuit carried into Missouri before spike strips were deployed south of Mound City, approximately 50 miles from where the pursuit started.
The driver, 35-year-old Crystal Clark of St. Joseph, Missouri, fled from the vehicle but was later apprehended.
On Tuesday, Clark was extradited back to Fremont County, where she was charged with second degree theft, eluding while participating in a felony and trafficking in stolen firearms.
Clark is being held on $15,000 bond.