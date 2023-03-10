(Shenandoah) -- One of the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's legendary figures is back on the stage that bears his name....
Stan Orton--a central figure in the oldest continuously operating local theatre group in Iowa--is among the cast members of SWITG's latest production, "Arsenic and Old Lace" at the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton stage in Shenandoah. Making a cameo appearance as Mr. Gibbs, Stan tells KMA News his return to the stage comes after battling health issues the past few years.
"I had that stroke a few years ago," said Stan, "and this is my first return performance, and I'm having a ball. I'm having a ball."
Making the production extra special is that Stan shares the stage with his son Matt Orton, who portrays Mortimer Brewster. But, Stan says it's not the first time father and son have appeared on stage together.
"My first time was when we doing 'Carnival,'" he said. "Matt might have been 6 or 7. I was a puppeteer. I was the leading man at that time, and Matt was one of the people that I was playing with the puppets to. And now, he's the leading man--or one of the leading men--and, I'm very proud of him, and I'm glad, very glad that we get this opportunity to work together."
And, Matt says the feeling is mutual.
"Dad was the one that would read me Dr. Seuss, or a chapter of a book at night for bedtime stories," said Matt, "and he inspired my love of storytelling, whether that's here on stage, vocally telling a story around a campfire, or even in my career as a photographer, telling a story through photos. So, getting a chance to share this brief moment with him--even if my back is turned from him through most of my scene with him--is a very special event."
Other Orton family members appearing on stage over the years included Stan's daughter Shawn Munsinger, son-in-law Monte Munsinger, all three of Shawn and Monte's daughters, and Matt and Shawn's late mother, Andi Orton. Matt credits his parents with inspiring his love of theatre.
"With my parents in particular, they both got their collegiate degrees in drama and performance, music--things like that," he said. "So, this community theater was an excellent opportunity for them to exercise their passions. Being a son and a daughter of two such parents heavily involved in the theater, I think we fell into line loving that kind of work. I haven't performed anywhere except on this stage."
A plaque dedicating the Park Playhouse stage in Stan's honor is located off to the side of the proscenium arch. Stan is proud of SWITG's impact on local theatre.
"It's always the caliber of good college work--and I've said this many times--good college work, nothing to sneeze at," said Stan. "And, every once in a while, we'll pull off something that we could take to New York City, and be very proud of."
"Arsenic and Old Lace" also boasts a father-daughter combination, as Mace Hensen appears as Reverend Dr. Harper, while his daughter Jessica Prins plays Officer Kline.
Performances of "Arsenic and Old Lace" are this (Friday) evening and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2, then again next Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at 2. For ticket reservations, call the Park Playhouse Box Office at 712-246-1061 or email switg@switg.org.