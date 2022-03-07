(Stanberry) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Sunday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route M just east of Route N shortly after 7:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by 37-year-old Cassie Edson of Stanberry was eastbound on Route M when the vehicle slid on the snow-covered roadway. Edson's vehicle then crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the north side before striking a tree. The vehicle then went airborne and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side facing southeast.
Edson was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.