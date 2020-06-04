(Red Oak) -- Observing social distancing, some KMAland residents called for social justice outside a church in Red Oak Thursday afternoon.
Once every minute for nine minutes, a bell tolled from Red Oak's First Congressional Church of Christ. During that time, local residents gathered outside the church stood in silence as part of a "solidarity vigil," honoring the memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis last week while in police custody, and to call for changes in society preventing similar incidents from happening in the future.
Pastor Jenny Folmar told vigil participants a group of women organized the event to give citizens a chance to stand for justice.
"Today we ask for more," said Folmar. "For more of each other, for more of our nation, for more of our community. We ask and long for the day that our country becomes a safe place for everyone--not just the privileged, not just the ones with the right skin tone, but a place where justice is known, and that we are no longer gathering to remember the lives of those who were unjustly taken."
Folmar also remembered other victims of racial profiling.
"As a pastor, I believe that the Holy Scripture has truths for us from God," said Folmar. "And here's what I learned last week--in Corinthians, it says this: we are all one, and if one of us suffers, we all suffer. So today, friends, we gather longing for the day that the suffering ends. We can do better."
Following the vigil, participants were asked to leave in peace, and push for change.
"We invite you to leave in silence," she said, "and leave from here, and use your vote, use your voice, and use your ears to listen to the plights of your brothers and sisters, and let's start to see some change. Amen? Amen."
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers kept social distancing in mind. X's were painted into the grass, and circles etched on sidewalks outside the church to ensure attendees keep a six-foot distance. Most of the participants also wore masks. Folmar says it was important to observe safety guidelines during the vigil.
"Our organizers put a lot of thought and practice into it," she said. "So, they came ahead, they marked spaces, they advertised well that masks would be expected, so that we can stand for justice, and do so responsibly."
Thursday afternoon's observance was timed to coincide with the first of several planned memorial services for Floyd.