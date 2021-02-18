(Stanton) -- Stanton school officials are looking at sprucing up the K-12 building's gymnasium.
Possible gym improvements were discussed at Wednesday night's Stanton School Board meeting. Stanton School Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News the gym was part of an overall discussion of future upgrades to the entire school facility.
"We had a good discussion about possibly updating some painting, and looking at what bleachers would cost," said Gute. "We're just starting to build a list about improvements we could possibly be doing in the gymnasium area, which was largely what our discussion was around."
Gute says the gym floor is one possible area in need of improvement.
"The floor was replaced in 2011," he said. "So, we talked about whether it's time to re-sand, and do a new emblem in the middle of the court, and things along those lines. No decisions were made. The gym is structurally in really good shape. It's just something we visited about to really make improvements in there."
The superintendent expects a list to be developed of future projects.
"I would say over the next several years," said Gute, "we're probably going to try to chip away at a few things. As of right, we don't necessarily have our list built of what we want to do, but overall, (we'll have) a discussion over trying to make some improvements."
Currently, the main focus is on improving the building's heating and air conditioning system. Gute says the board approved a resolution to seek bids for work on some of the facility's older HVAC systems.