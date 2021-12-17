(Stanton) -- The town of Stanton has some holiday events slated for Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, there will be a drive-thru for kids to see Santa Claus, and Sunday, there will be a Christmas program at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church.
Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey joined the KMA Morning Show on Friday to give details of the upcoming events.
"Yes, we would love to talk about this weekend Santa's coming to town," Ramsey continued. "Of course, that is a pretty big deal. We are very excited. The Stanton Legion Santa Claus event will be this weekend. They help bring Santa every year, and this weekend Santa will be at the Stanton Old Lumber Yard Event Center."
Two other events will take place in Stanton on Sunday, Ramsey explains.
"This Sunday, December 19th, the Mamrelund Lutheran Church will hold its annual Christmas program," Ramsey announced. "That is called Star Trip-Our Faith Awakens, and that is at 10:30 at Mamrelund Lutheran Church. This weekend also, there will be a drive-thru light display at the Stanton Old Lumber Yard Event Center on Sunday night. That will be from 6 PM - 8 PM."
For more information, visit StantonIowa.org.
You can hear the full interview with Ramsey below.