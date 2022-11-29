(Stanton) -- Stanton school officials are looking at the big picture in terms of the district's facilities.
Members of the district's strategic planning committee meet for the first time this week. Comprised of 10 members--including staff, school board and community representatives--the committee is charged with formulating a plan to meet the district's building needs and wants. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Stanton School Superintendent David Gute says the district has done a good job of keeping up its facilities in the past, such as installing an elevator, for example. But, he says there are other areas that must be addressed.
"We've done a lot of things," said Gute. "We have a few more needs that the school board's wanting to address in the very near future, such as updates to our science labs and classrooms, and trying to find a better space for our ever-growing STEM program, and kind of the challenges they face in setting things up and having to tear them back down from a space standpoint."
In addition, Gute says Stanton is participating in a vulnerability study made available to each district through Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
"Every school district is working on this with Iowa Homeland Security, setting up a time," he said. "So, they'll be coming in December, and addressing our school security safety, and then they'll give us a written report on maybe some suggestions, not mandates, in this report. There's lots of moving things that this committee will have to look at, and hopefully try to address."
Gute is also superintendent of the Fremont-Mills School District, which is also undergoing a similar review under the initiative announced by Governor Kim Reynolds last summer, in response to the deadly school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
"There's grant money opportunities out there," said Gute. "If you signed up for the assessment, then there's a $50,000 grant that comes with it. Then, things that are in your report, you can use that report to address those items."
Gute says Stanton's board is not interested in a bond issue referendum to address building needs. He says both physical plant and equipment levy and Secure an Advance Vision for Education, or SAVE funding is available for future projects. You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: