(Shenandoah) -- The Stanton Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at Shenandoah High School.
Below are the results from Stanton Speech Coach John Mainquist.
The Stanton High School speech students traveled to Shenandoah High School on Saturday, February 26th. It was an eventful day and it was great to be in person for the individual district speech contest.
AJ Baker received a division two rating in poetry and a division two rating in prose. Preston Carpenter received a division two rating in radio news. Mackenzie Rocha received a division two rating in acting. Dacey Hennenman received a division two rating in prose and a division one rating in literary program. Amanda Benson received a division one rating in acting. Levi Martin received a division one rating in acting and a division one rating in improv.
All students that received a division one rating will advance to Individual State Contest at ADM High School on March 12th. We had a great supportive cheering section at the contest!