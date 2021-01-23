(Stanton) -- The Stanton Speech Team competed at District Large Group Speech Friday.
Below are results provided by Coach John Mainquist.
The Stanton speech students competed on Friday, January 22nd. The district large group speech contest was held at the Stanton High School library. The students were judged with an in-person judge and performed in front of a very limited audience. We were very thankful to have a face-to-face contest this year. There were a total of four groups competing. The improv group of Ryan Volquartsen and Levi Martin received a division one rating. The radio broadcasting team of Ryan Volquartsen, Damian Meek, Slade Graham, Bethany Goodemote, Amanda Benson, Levi Martin, and Ransom Mascher received a division one rating. The radio broadcasting team of Abby Burke, Brooklyn Silva, Carli Smith, Jenna Stephens, Addison Olson, Leah Sandin, Brooklyn Adams, and Allie Sandin received a division one rating. The improv team of Cameron Sallach, Damian Meek, and Bethany Goodemote received a division two rating. All students that received a division one rating will advance to state large group speech contest. Please stay posted to the Stanton Facebook page for more information regarding state large group speech contest.