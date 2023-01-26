(Stanton) -- The Stanton FFA chapter is hosting its 12th annual toy show Saturday.
The event is hosted as a fundraiser for Stanton FFA and features a slew of toy vendors from across the state.
Chapter member Kyle Pastore is assisting in running the show this year.
“For right now, we have 12 vendors, but there’s a lot more to it,” Pastore said. “They take up about four to five tables each and we have over 50 tables there this year.”
The toy drive began as a privately-run event before being handed down to Stanton FFA 12 years ago, according to event director Andrea Spencer.
“The toy show was actually started by Rick Johnson and his wife from here in Stanton,” Spencer said. “Twelve years ago they wanted to pass it on to the FFA, so the FFA kind of took over. He then allows all the funds and the proceeds raised to go to benefit the FFA chapter.”
The proceeds raised at the toy show go a long way in financially backing FFA’s endeavors throughout the calendar year.
“We have lots of activities that we do throughout the year,” Spencer said. “A lot of leadership activities, but also just general chapter activities that we need funds for, like our chapter meetings and supporting some of the local activities that we do. We do a number of other things here in the Stanton area.”
The Stanton FFA Chapter’s 12 Annual Toy Show takes place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Children under the age of 10 may attend free of charge, otherwise admission is $5. Food and free parking will be available. For more information, contact Spencer at 712-829-2162.
Click below to hear the full interview with Spencer and Pastore on the KMA Morning Show.