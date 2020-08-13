(Stanton-Tabor) -- Excitement and apprehension are among the emotions in at least two KMAland districts, as the start of the school year approaches.
August 18th is the first day of school for students in the Stanton School District, while Fremont-Mills students return a week later. The opening days in both districts will mark the first time most students have been in classes since March, when Governor Reynolds ordered schools across Iowa closed due to COVID-19. David Gute is the superintendent in both districts. Gute discussed the mixed emotions over the new school year's beginning on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"I think there is excitement getting to see kids, and having them back into their rooms, and just doing our jobs, you know," said Gute. "We're taking this very seriously. We want to keep our staff members safe. We want to keep our students safe. There's definitely an uneasiness of the unknown. Are cases going to go up, or do we have everything in place to make this happen safely?"
Gute says changes were made in both districts' Return to Learn plans after the governor's proclamation last month stressing in-person learning in school facilities. While saying he wished the order could have come sooner, Gute says he appreciates the state's guidelines.
"We have to request to the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Public Health for moving into a hybrid situation now, or remote learning, where before, it was understood that it kind of local--working with your local public health department on when you're going to be moving to those different levels. So, I guess the change is asking more at the state level as to when you're moving to those two, as opposed to working with your local department of public health."
Both districts' Return to Learn plans contain strict safety protocol. Gute says face coverings will be required for students in certain situations.
"We're requiring on buses, and walking them out of the building, and in the hallways," said Gute. "When they're walking in, or walking out, or if they're about, that's how were saying it. They're going to have face coverings on. When they go get into their seats, and social distancing is met--that three-to-six foot guideline in the classroom, they will be allowed to take them off, in most cases. There's always going to be certain things that may not be able to happen at that time. So, I thing face coverings will be a good thing."
The superintendent adds custodians in both Stanton and Fremont-Mills have been busy preparing for the school year.
"We've got sneeze guards and things walking through the lunchroom lines," he said. "There are barriers running down the middle with our lunchroom tables this year that we'll have in place. Water fountains cannot be on--you cannot use the water fountains. So, we've been working hard on getting the water filling stations available, where students can fill up water bottles. We'll ask them to use hand sanitizer getting on the school bus, walking into the building, or walking into the classroom. Then, obviously, heightened awareness--teachers getting them (the students) to wash their hands, and things like that."
You can hear the full interview with David Gute on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.