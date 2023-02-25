(Mount Ayr) -- The Stanton Speech Team competed at District Individual Speech at Mount Ayr Saturday.
Below are results reported by John Mainquist.
The Stanton High School speech students traveled to Mount Ayr High School on Saturday, February 25th. Preston Carpenter received a division one rating in radio news announcing and Axel King received a division one rating in spontaneous speaking. They will advance to the state individual speech contest on Saturday, March 11th at Ames High School. The following students received a division two rating: Evan Hopf for storytelling, AJ Baker for prose, and Izabell Beam for prose. We had great support from the community and families. Thank you for supporting the students and the speech program! Congratulations to the performers and best of luck at the state contest!