(Stanton) -- Plans for an economic development project in Stanton are moving forward.
By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the final plat for the Stanton Industrial Park Subdivision. Plans call for developing the park on land owned by the Stanton Area Industrial Foundation near the intersection of Highway 34 and Halland Avenue. Back in January, the supervisors approved an ordinance amendment setting the plat. Speaking a public hearing at that same meeting, Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the location on the north side of the community offers a prime spot for the project.
"The location on Highway 34 offers easy access and approximately 40 miles to Interstate 29 and 80," said Ramsey. "The 22-acre park can be developed in full, or subdivided to meet the developers' needs. The technology park will be served with robust, reliable and redundant fiber optic symmetrical broadband service through FMTC, which will accommodate businesses heavily reliant on technology and connectivity."
Ramsey says the Stanton Child Resource Center is the park's first planned occupant. Ramsey says some construction work is already underway.
"If anyone's driven by, they've seen the dirtwork," she said. "The dirtwork there is the start of construction on it. The first focus is getting the daycare complete. Bids are set to go out in the spring, with work on that to begin in the summer. We are also working on applying for some grants for the road, and things like that."
Plans call for the project's development to take three-to-five years. In other business, the supervisors approved the merger of IPEP Insurance with IGHCP Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.