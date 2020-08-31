(Stanton) -- Persistence paid off for Stanton officials in gaining an important state designation.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently named Stanton and Indianola to the Iowa Great Places program. State officials say the program recognizes communities cultivating the unique and authentic qualities of neighborhoods, districts or regions, and make them attractive places to work. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey tells KMA News the designation is a long time in coming for the community.
"We actually applied for the award last year, as well, and did not get it," said Ramsey. "But, when you don't get it, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs sets you up with a community, and team of people to help you prepare to apply again. So, we actually teamed up with the community of Manning, Iowa, which, if you haven't been there before, is a great community with a lot of great things going on."
After visiting Manning, Stanton officials re-applied for the program in June. A month later, Ramsey learned the community was a finalist.
"Once we found out we were a finalist in July," said Ramsey, "we had a day where some folks came from all over the state, and came down and took a tour of Stanton. We had to do a presentation, and things like that, and we just found out recently that we received the award--so, that's exciting."
Among other things, Ramsey says Iowa Great Places helps cities boost tourism.
"There is a special, different fund that people can use to apply for some grants," she said. "So, we'll be applying for some different projects in the community, to help us fund some projects. It helps us with tourism, and promotion, and bringing people to your community--so, a couple of great things./"
Despite being named to the program, Ramsey says Stanton must now apply for funding through the program for designated projects. Specifically, she says the city hopes to improve the facades of downtown businesses.
"Our project will be to apply for the rest of the funding for our downtown facade renovation project," she said. "We're awaiting to hear. We've applied for a CDBG downtown facade grant, and hopefully, this application--if we're awarded these funds--will help us finish up the fundraising for our downtown project, to renovate 10 buildings in our downtown facade."
Cultural and Entertainment Districts were also designated in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Elkader and Spencer.