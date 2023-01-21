(Creston) -- The Stanton Large Group Speech team participated in Large Group District Speech Saturday.
Below are the results.
The Stanton High School students traveled to Creston High School this Saturday, January 21st. They competed in the district large group speech contest. We had two radio broadcasting teams. The team of Riley Burke, Lauren Johnson, Kyla Hart, Hannah Olson, Kiela Franzen, and Britney Silva received a division 2 rating for their SUMR radio. The team of Axel King, Preston Carpenter, Victoria Miner, Bree Mitchell, Emma Sallach, and Ella Peterson received a division 1 rating for their DAWG radio. They will advance to state large group speech contest on Saturday, February 4th. We will travel to Waukee High School. Thank you for the great support!