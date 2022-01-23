(Council Bluffs) -- The Stanton Large Group Speech team competed in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Below is a list of results from speech coach John Mainquist.
The Stanton High School speech students traveled to Abe Lincoln High School on Saturday, January 22nd.
It was great to be back in person for district large group speech contest. The radio broadcasting group, 8DEZ FM, received a Division 1 rating. Their group included Abby Burke, Addison Olson, Allie Sandin, April Vanderholm, Brooklyn Silva, Carli Smith, Jenna Stephens, and Leah Sandin.
The radio broadcasting group, GEEK FM, received a Division 1 rating. Their group included Amanda Benson, Ashley Henneman, Axel King, Dacey Henneman, Elly McDonald, Evan Hopf, Preston Carpenter, and Slade Graham.
The radio broadcasting group, FOOD FM, received a Division 1 rating. Their group included Ella Peterson, Emma Sallach, Hannah Olson, Kiela Franzen, Kyle Hart, Lauren Johnson, and Riley Burke.
The improv group, CARD, received a Division 2 rating. The group included Cameron Sallach, Amanda Benson, Ransom Mascher, and Damian Meek.
All groups that received a Divison 1 rating will advance to state large group speech contest at West Des Moines Valley High School on February 5th.
We are extremely thankful for the support from our families!
