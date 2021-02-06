(Stanton) -- The Stanton Large Group Speech Team in the Iowa High School Speech Contest Association on Saturday.
The results submitted from the coaches can be viewed below.
"The Stanton speech students competed on Friday, February 5th. The state large group speech contest was held at the Stanton High School library. The students were judged with three in-person judges and performed in front of a very limited audience. We were very thankful to have face-to-face contests this year. There were a total of three groups competing."
"The improv group of Ryan Volquartsen and Levi Martin received an overall division two rating. The radio broadcasting team of Ryan Volquartsen, Damian Meek, Slade Graham, Bethany Goodemote, Amanda Benson, Levi Martin, and Ransom Mascher received an overall division one rating. The radio broadcasting team of Abby Burke, Brooklyn Silva, Carli Smith, Jenna Stephens, Addison Olson, Leah Sandin, Brooklyn Adams, and Allie Sandin received an overall division one rating."