(West Des Moines) -- The Stanton Speech Team competed at Large Group State Speech Saturday at West Des Moines Valley.
Below are results from Coach John Mainquist.
The Stanton High School speech students traveled to West Des Moines Valley High School on Saturday, February 5th. It was great to be back in person for the state large group speech contest. The radio broadcasting group, 8DEZ FM, received an overall mixed Division 1 rating. Their group included Abby Burke, Addison Olson, Allie Sandin, April Vanderholm, Brooklyn Silva, Carli Smith, Jenna Stephens, and Leah Sandin. The radio broadcasting group, GEEK FM, received an overall straight Division 1 rating. Their group included Amanda Benson, Ashley Henneman, Axel King, Dacey Henneman, Elly McDonald, Evan Hopf, Preston Carpenter, and Slade Graham. The radio broadcasting group, FOOD FM, received an overall mixed Division 1 rating. Their group included Ella Peterson, Emma Sallach, Hannah Olson, Kiela Franzen, Kyla Hart, Lauren Johnson, and Riley Burke. We are extremely thankful for the support from our families at this contest! Congratulations to all Stanton High School speech students at the state large group contest that received a Division 1 rating!