(Stanton) -- One person was injured in a tractor accident in Montgomery County early Friday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel responded to the accident in the 2700 block of N Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Authorities say a tractor driven by Lucas Swanson of Stanton tipped over onto its top. Upon arrival, authorities found Swanson under the tractor breathing but unconscious. Rescue personnel lifted the tractor off Swanson safely. He was taken by ambulance to O Avenue, then transported via helicopter to an Omaha hospital.
Stanton and Red Oak's Fire Departments and Red Oak Police assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.