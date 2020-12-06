Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Truck
Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(Stanton) -- A Stanton pair was arrested on child endangerment charges Sunday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Kaleb L. Wagaman, 36, of Stanton and Katie L. Wagaman, 37, of Stanton on charges of child endangerment. Katie Wagaman was also arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault.

They were arrested following a second call to their residence for a disagreement over property that had become physical. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where they are being held in lieu of bond.

