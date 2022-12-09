(Stanton) -- Stanton celebrates Christmas and its Swedish heritage in one special event this weekend.
Residents gather from the traditional Swedish Santa Lucia Festival of Lights Saturday evening at 7 at the Stanton High School Gym. Katie Hart is an event spokesperson. Hart tells KMA News the all-community celebration climaxes with the crowning of the 2022 Santa Lucia Queen by last year's queen, Allie Sandin. Hart says each queen candidate must meet certain requirements.
"The queen candidates must be a junior or senior girl who attends Stanton Community Schools," said Hart. "They must be the oldest unmarried daughter living at home, and she must serve her family breakfast in bed the morning of Santa Lucia, then they carol in the morning, and do some community service the morning of Santa Lucia, as well."
Hart says Stanton residents vote on the queen candidates Saturday morning and afternoon.
"The community will vote between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Swedish Heritage and Cultural Center in Stanton--which is the old Main school," she said. "Anybody who's a resident of the Stanton Community School District--school age and above--is eligible to vote. Families of open-enrolled students are also allowed to vote."
In addition to the queen's crowning, Hart says the festival offers other traditional entertainment.
"We have a skit that's been planned by Leland Lance, who is our music and band teacher at the school," said Hart. "He also directs the elementary kindergarten through 6th grade singers. Fourth, 5th and 6th grade students also do some traditional Swedish dances. There is the Skona Maj singers, which is a group of adults in the community that sing--they are also involved in the program. Everything culminates with crowning of the queen."
Past Santa Lucia queens and native Swedes will be recognized. In addition to a bake sale held before and after the event, free coffee and cookies will be served in the concourse following the celebration. Monetary donations are appreciated to help defray the festival's cost.