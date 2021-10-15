(Stanton) -- The city of Stanton has received a substantial financial boost to their downtown revitalization project.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded their latest round of Community Development Block Grants, with Stanton being one of the recipients. In a press release, the city announced they had received just over $445,000 for their downtown revitalization project through the Development Authority. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the project encompasses eight buildings in downtown Stanton, all of which will receive unique renovations.
"Each building is different, some are windows, some are front-façade awnings, paint, really anything that needed to be improved on the front façade," Ramsey said. "We've done a downtown historic study to review what the buildings have looked like in the past, and that was one of the requirements with this Community Development Block Grant."
The buildings include Underdog Design and Drawing, the former gun shop at 318 Broad Avenue, the former toy store at 324 Broad Avenue, the former Stanton Senior Center at 326 Broad Avenue, Great Western Bank, the Pershin Laundromat, and Pershin Service.
Including local contributions and owner matches, the overall total for the project is just over $762,000. Ramsey says the grant is multiple months in the making.
"We actually started last Spring, and we hired Curtis Architecture (and Design) out of Oskaloosa, and they are the ones that took on the architecture design, and then we applied in August, and just recently found out," Ramsey said.
Ramsey says other grant contributors include the Iowa West Foundation, the Ripple Effect Program, the Rural Innovation Grant, the Power of Connection, and the Montgomery County Foundation.
Ramsey also says this is just the latest update downtown Stanton has received.
"A couple of years ago, the city of Stanton received a catalyst grant, and the Mason Building was renovated, and since then additional buildings have been renovated by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company," Ramsey said. "This just continues the excitement and enthusiasm, and energy in Stanton, if you will, to keep our downtown moving forward and renovated."
Ramsey says the hope is to get a contractor signed over the winter months with work on the project beginning in Spring 2022.