(Clarinda) -- Resurfacing O Avenue from Highway 2 to Montgomery County, nicknamed Stanton Road, is one of the earlier projects on Page County’s five-year road plan presented Tuesday, April 13 by County Engineer J.D. King.
The Page County Supervisors approved the plan.
King said work on O Avenue is scheduled sometime in fiscal year 2022. Fiscal years run from July 1 through June 30 of the following year. Fiscal year 2022 begins July 1, 2021. None of the projects on the list had a specific work date other than the fiscal year.
Another project in fiscal year 2022 is a chip-seal resurface on 230th Street between U.S. Highway 71 and Maple Avenue. Similar work will be done on T Avenue between Highway 2 to east of Shambaugh. Work on the Essex north bridge is also planned.
Other projects on the list are by fiscal year. Funding and specific work schedules have not been finalized.
2023: Bridge work on 280th Street east of V Avenue in Buchanan Township. A culvert to be installed on C Avenue south of J52 (also known as 270th Street). Work on Essex west bridge is also in this year.
2024: Culvert work on F Avenue south of Highway 2. Base stabilization and a seal coat on a portion of Willow Avenue in extreme northeast corner of the county. Similar work will be done on V Avenue between Highway 2 and road J53.
2025: Work on Yorktown bridges.
Base stabilization and seal coat on J53 (280th) east of Shambaugh to Taylor County. Similar work will be done on road J55 (314th) east of Braddyville to Taylor County. King said the area is speculated for wind turbine development which is “very hard” on roads he said. “We don’t want to fix it twice. There is uncertainty or questions about the time of that. It could be brought forward should the need arise.”
2026: The curve bridge on M56 north of J20 will be improved. A bridge on 190th Street over the Middle Tarkio River will also be improved.
In other county engineer news…
The Supervisors approved the lone bid for road rock submitted by Schildberg Construction of Greenfield. The bid is valued at $266,910.The bid is for 12,426 tons that will be used for 41 miles. King said he normally applies 300 tons of rock per mile.
The Supervisors approved King’s fiscal year 2021 Department of Transportation budget amendment which included the weir projects that totaled $4.2 million. The county’s contribution was $630,000. NRCS and Hungry Canyons provided other funding. Bridge work on A Avenue north of Shenandoah had expenses over two fiscal years.
The Supervisors also approved the DOT fiscal year 2022 budget that starts July 1. Highlighting the budget is to purchase a road grader and a semi-tractor.
In other supervisor news…
The Supervisors approved use of the courthouse lawn for some events later this year. Saturday, June 5 is the Clarinda car show. Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is Saturday, Oct. 2. The lighted Christmas parade is Friday, Nov. 26. Supervisor Alan Armstrong asked if a deposit should be received from the organizers of the events to pay for cleaning of the courthouse bathrooms as there have been problems in the past during events. After further discussion, a deposit will not be required. The bathrooms will only be open during those events. They are not available to the public during the week.
The Supervisors agreed to not abate taxes for properties that have been destroyed. The Supervisors were recently asked to abate taxes for a house that burned. Since taxes are paid in arrears, they saw no reason to make adjustments. Taxes were paid before the fire.
Supervisor Chuck Morris attended the meeting via Zoom.