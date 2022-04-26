(Clarinda) -- Another change in the construction for a major road project in Page County.
County Engineer J.D. King says work is now scheduled to begin today (Tuesday) at noon on the Stanton Road resurfacing project. King says crews from Midstate Reclamation of Lakeville, Minnesota--a subcontractor for Henningson Construction of Atlantic--commence cold-in-place recycling, or CIPR, at the Bethesda Intersection, or 140th Street and O Avenue, then proceed north to the county line and return to Bethesda. Plans call for closing one lane to traffic with pilot cars and flaggers providing traffic control. Following completion of the north four miles, CIPR work continues to the south down to the intersection with Highway 2.
It's the third rescheduling for the project. Originally planned for Monday, construction was then reset for Wednesday, then finally adjusted to today.