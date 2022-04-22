(Clarinda) -- Work is expected to begin Wednesday on a major road resurfacing project in Page County.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says contract crews are now slated to begin work on an 11-mile stretch of O Avenue, commonly known as the Stanton Road, west of Clarinda. The project was initially slated to start Monday, but has been pushed back to Wednesday. The first phase of the project involves a subcontractor performing cold-in-place recycling. In a previous interview with KMA News, King says CIPR has never been used in Page County before.
"Basically it's a method of rehabilitation of an older asphalt where we come in with a big mill (and) grind up one lane at a time," said King. "Run it through a screen and a crusher and make sure the particle size is where we want it, probably one-and-a-half inches or minus."
King says the next steps involve spraying a hot asphalt into the mix, which gets put back on the road and run through a paver. He adds Midstate Reclamation out of Minnesota will handle the project's first phase. King says the contractors will tackle one lane at a time on the 11-mile path allowing for thru traffic.
"Traffic control will be flagger and pilot cars as this thing moves up the road," said King. "You know the road is open to traffic, so please exercise caution when you pass the recycling train there or if you can, if where you're trying to go is feasible to use another route, that would certainly be preferable, and you won't get caught up in the wait at the pilot cars."
Work will start at the Bethesda intersection at 140th Street and O Avenue. Crews will work their way north to the county line and then return to the intersection. Work will then move south from the intersection to Highway 2. Following a drying period, crews will begin adding two new layers of hot-mix asphalt to the road, which is anticipated in mid-May, weather-permitting.
The project is part of the county's five-year road plan and will cost around $3.3 million. King says motorists should seek an alternate route if they wish to avoid pilot car delays. For more information, contact the engineer's office at (712) 542-2510.