(Stanton) -- Classes continue in the Stanton School District--despite an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
According to COVID information posted on the district's website, 28 positive cases were reported among students and staff as of Wednesday, with 36 total confirmed cases. Though state law requires districts to offer in-person learning as an option for students, school officials considered holding virtual classes for a least a portion of the school day. Stanton School Superintendent David Gute says it involves a loophole in the district's number of banked instruction hours.
"At Stanton, we have a number of hours or days that we're over what the state requires," said Gute, "so we can go into a virtual learning situation based on our banked hours, if that makes sense. We're over on the amount of time required. We did consider going into virtual learning--not saying that might be tomorrow--based on numbers and staff. But, that's kind of what we were looking at."
Iowa Department of Education regulations require 1,080 hours of student instruction for each district during a school year. However, a letter to parents posted on the district's Facebook page Monday indicated all classes would be taught in person. Gute says the biggest concern right now is having enough instructors to continue--about three instructors are currently battling COVID.
"That would be one of the main concerns, is keeping staff in front of kids," he said. "If we feel like we can provide a good educational environment with in-person learning, we'll do that. But, obviously, you have to have teachers or substitute teachers to make that happen. We're right up against that right now, as far as having enough staff in front of our kids."
Though masks are not required per state law, Gute says face coverings are encouraged in the district's buildings. Other mitigation steps continue--such as deep cleaning in the district's facilities.