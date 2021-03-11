(Stanton) -- Stanton High School’s speech students participated in the State Individual Speech Contest Thursday.
The contest was held in the Stanton High School library with in-person judging. The following are the results:
Division 1 Rating
Amanda Benson: Acting (“And...I'm Only Seventeen”)
Ashley Henneman: Original Oratory (“Women In Agriculture”)
Division Mixed 1 Rating
Bethany Goodemote: Poetry (Philosophy)
Cameron Sallach: Improvisation
Division Mixed 2 Rating
Dacey Henneman: Prose (“The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses”)
Levi Martin: Radio News Announcing
Brooklyn Silva: Literary Program (Character)
Division 2 Rating
Bethany Goodemote: Spontaneous Speaking
Jenna Stephens: Prose (Citizenship)