Speech results

(Stanton) -- Stanton High School’s speech students participated in the State Individual Speech Contest Thursday.

The contest was held in the Stanton High School library with in-person judging. The following are the results:

Division 1 Rating

Amanda Benson: Acting (“And...I'm Only Seventeen”)

Ashley Henneman: Original Oratory (“Women In Agriculture”)

Division Mixed 1 Rating

Bethany Goodemote: Poetry (Philosophy)

Cameron Sallach: Improvisation

Division Mixed 2 Rating

Dacey Henneman: Prose (“The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses”)

Levi Martin: Radio News Announcing

Brooklyn Silva: Literary Program (Character)

Division 2 Rating

Bethany Goodemote: Spontaneous Speaking

Jenna Stephens: Prose (Citizenship)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.