(Stanton) -- The Stanton Speech team competed Friday morning.
Below are results as reported by Coach John Mainquist.
The Stanton speech students competed on Friday, February 26th. The contest was held at the Stanton High School Library. We had a full morning of performances. There were a total of fifteen entries for the day. The follow are the results:
Division One Rating
Amanda Benson: Acting (And...I'm Only Seventeen)
Bethany Goodemote: Poetry (Philosophy)
Bethany Goodemote: Spontaneous Speaking
Ashley Henneman: Original Oratory (Women In Agriculture)
Dacey Henneman: Prose (The Girl Who Loved Wild Horses)
Levi Martin: Radio News Announcing
Cameron Sallach: Improvisation
Brooklyn Silva: Literary Program (Character)
Jenna Stephens: Prose (Citizenship)
Division Two Rating
Abby Burke: Poetry (Work)
Levi Martin: Improvisation
Addison Olson: Literary Program (Faith)
Carli Smith: Literary Program (Friendship)
Ryan Volquartsen: Improvisation
Ryan Volquartsen: Reviewing (AJR Concert)
Great job to all of the speech student for their hard work! Those students who received a division one rating will advance to Individual State Speech Contest in two weeks. More information will be sent out about the State Contest. Thank you to all of the families for the support at contest!
