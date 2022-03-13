(Adel) -- The Stanton Speech Team competed in the State Individual Event Speech Contest Saturday in Adel.
Below are the results from Stanton Speech Coach John Mainquist.
On Saturday, March 12, the Stanton High School Speech students traveled to ADM High School for State Individual Speech Contest. It was a great day for in-person competition! Amanda Benson received a division mixed one rating. Dacey Henneman received a division two rating for her literary program. Levi Martin received a division two rating for his acting piece and a division mixed two rating for his improv. The students were well supported by their friends, families, coaches, and community members. We are thankful for the speech season this school year!