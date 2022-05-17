(Stanton) -- Two students from Stanton High School are working with the school and community on an improvement project.
Jenna Stephens and Abby Burke have been raising funds to install a new outdoor basketball court in Stanton. The new court provides a place for town members to enjoy the outdoors and bond with each other. As part of the Chat Mobility School Chatter segment on the KMA "Morning Show," the two say what started as an idea quickly turned into action.
"Last spring, we came up with an idea out of nowhere that we wanted to have an outdoor basketball court in Stanton," said Stephens. "It mostly did just start out as an idea, but as we talked to more and more people about it everybody else agreed it was a good idea. We got the project started and did the fundraising for it, and now we're almost done."
The fundraising portion is nearly at the finish line, with just a small amount of money still needed. After that, the town will begin laying the concrete for the foundation. The court will include two hoops, with plans to add benches and lights in the near future. Burke says it's all been made possible by the help they've gotten from the community.
"The community has been a huge help with fundraising," said Burke. "We've sent letters and also presented to businesses and groups of people, and they've been a huge help with helping us fundraise."
The location for the court will be by the Stanton Fire Station. You can find the link to Jenna and Abby's GoFundMe here, and listen to the full interview below.