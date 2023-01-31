(Stanton) -- Plans for a major industrial development project in Stanton have county officials' blessing.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment setting the plat for the proposed Stanton Technology Park subdivision. The supervisors then waived the second and third readings, putting the plat in place. Plans call for developing the park on land owned by the Stanton Area Industrial Foundation, and near the intersection of Highway 34 and Halland Avenue. Speaking at a public hearing prior to the board's vote, Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the location on the north side of the community offers a prime spot for the project.
"The location on Highway 34 offers easy access and approximately 40 miles to Interstate 29 and 80," said Ramsey. "The 22-acre park can be developed in full, or subdivided to meet the developers' needs. The technology park will be served with robust, reliable and redundant fiber optic symmetrical broadband service through FMTC, which will accommodate businesses heavily reliant on technology and connectivity."
Ramsey says the Stanton Child Resource Center is the park's first planned occupant. Ramsey says some construction work is already underway.
"If anyone's driven by, they've seen the dirtwork," she said. "The dirtwork there is the start of construction on it. The first focus is getting the daycare complete. Bids are set to go out in the spring, with work on that to begin in the summer. We are also working on applying for some grants for the road, and things like that."
Ramsey expects the project's development to take three-to-five years. The county's planning and zoning board unanimously approved the plat at a recent meeting.