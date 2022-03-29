(Stanton) -- One KMAland community has announced it will be taking part in a transportation planning process designed for smaller communities.
The city of Stanton will be participating in the 2022 Iowa's Living Roadways Community Visioning Program, which serves Iowa communities under 10,000 in population. Stanton is one of 10 communities participating in the program. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey joined the KMA "Morning Show" Monday, and she says her community's committee has already begun the process in preparation for community engagement.
"So we've had two meetings and the visioning committee learned about public involvement techniques, and we've done online surveys," said Ramsey. "Then the next step in the process will be a focus group workshop and that's on Saturday April 9th from 9-11 am at Stanton Community Schools. So, really getting residents and Stanton-area members involved and we invite everyone to take part in that session."
Stanton's visioning committee consists of Ramsey, Sheila Mainquist, Kevin Cabbage, Mickey Anderson. However, Ramsey says they are continuing to look for individuals interested in joining the steering committee.
The workshop on April 9th will provide several demographics from within the community to offer input on transportation opportunities and needs in Stanton in a small group setting.
"The workshop will include six focus groups for each of the following demographics," Ramsey explained. "The steering committee, older adults 65 years old and older, those with limited mobility, active recreationists, parents, and children."
From there, Ramsey says they will look to the fall for a presentation on the results.
"Once we gather the data, there will be other ways we'll be getting information from the community," said Ramsey. "And then sometime this fall we'll be holding a presentation and giving an update on the feedback that we got and the plan for the next opportunity."
The program is designed to help community volunteers envision aesthetic and ecological improvements along roadsides and related landscapes by blending environmental stewardship with community improvement projects.
To participate in one of the focus groups, go to www.communityvisioning.org/Stanton and click on "Public Input." For more information on the program or if you cannot attend the April 9th event or want more information, contact Ramsey at (712) 829-7340. You can hear the interview with Jenna Ramsey in its entirety below.