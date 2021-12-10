(Stanton) -- The 70th annual Santa Lucia Festival of Lights is set for Saturday in Stanton.
PR Committee Member Leanne Johnson joined the KMA Morning Show on Friday.
Johnson says the festival hasn't changed too much over the years.
“We have a lot of ancestry and a lot of Swedish heritage in Stanton,” Johnson said. “And so 70 years ago, there was a committee that started that just wanted to honor the heritage and start the St. Lucia festival. So like you said, this is the 70th year, and the traditions have still remained pretty similar to what they were seven years ago.”
This year's festival will include a skit, plenty of Swedish cuisines, cultural dances, and of course the traditional crowning of the Santa Lucia queen.
“If you live in Stanton and you want to vote for the Santa Lucia queen, there are 10 juniors and seniors that are participating for the tap for the title of St. Lucia queen, and that voting is between 9 and 3:30,” Johnson continued. “It’s at, what I would call old main, but it's the Swedish Cultural Center between the hours of 9 and 3:30. Any resident of the Stanton school district can go in and vote. The queen that receives the most votes will be crowned Santa Lucia queen.”
Johnson says the contestants will get to visit some people who can't be at the festival.
“There is no cost to attend the ceremony. The junior and senior girls who are, I guess, throwing their hat in the ring for the title of Santa Lucia Queen will be going caroling in the morning to local care centers, nursing homes, and local hospitals, which we're really glad they get to do with all the COVID restrictions that they didn’t get to go in this year,” said Johnson. “A lot of the residents really look forward to seeing the girls come in their Swedish costumes. So, we thank all the parents and the kids that, high school girls, that do this. It's important to us.”
A bake sale will take place prior to and following the festival of lights.
The festivities at the high school begin at 7:00 on Saturday night in Stanton.
You can hear the full interview with Johnson below.