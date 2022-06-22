(Red Oak) -- A Stanton woman was booked on a warrant in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Stormey L. Dykes of Stanton was arrested around 11:48 a.m. after turning herself into the sheriff's office. Authorities say Dykes was arrested on a warrant for the original charge of abandonment and neglect of a dependent person -- a Class C felony. The Sheriff's Office says the warrant stemmed from a March 21 incident in rural Stanton.
Dykes was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and later released after posting 10% of $10,000 bond.