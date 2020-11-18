UPDATED: 1:20 P.M. November 18th, 2020
(Stanton) -- Montgomery County officials say the Stanton woman reported missing late Wednesday morning has been located safe and sound.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for their assistance in locating 74-year-old Janice Sue Allen. No further information was released.
ORIGINAL STORY: 12:25 P.M. November 18th, 2020
(Stanton) -- Montgomery County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Stanton woman.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Janice Sue Allen got lost on the way from South Dakota to Stanton. Her last known location was the 100 block of Centennial Road in Papillion. Allen was last seen driving a silver 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 4-door with Iowa license plates 158ZNO. Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts should contact local law enforcement or the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 712-623-5107.