(Clarinda) -- The second meeting of the Spice Club located at the Clarinda Lied Public Library is set for Monday.
The spice featured for this month is Star Anise, a seed pod native to Southwest China. Last month featured the spice cardamom. Clarinda Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann was a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Wednesday and discussed the success of the first event.
“We weren’t sure how this would go out, it was kind of a crazy idea we had here at the library. We had a good turn out for the first one and we hope to have a good turnout for our second one,” Hoppmann said.
Hoppmann also shared the reasoning for wanting to bring this club to KMAland.
“People always gravitate towards food and have a connection with food but what we wanted to do was kind of expand and try different spices and hear different stories of how people cook with different spices,” Hoppmann said. “Your pallet is going to expand, hopefully, as well as your understanding of how this spice may be used in this culture for this type of cooking. Then you have a broader understanding of different cultures, different foods and things like that.”
Each participant will receive a spice kit with Star Anise and recipes from Dr. Anuj Wadwha of Clarinda Regional Health Center who will be discussing the spice with the club.
“She picked it as well as a recipe for this month. We are looking forward to having her share why she picked the spice, recipe, and what she cooks with other spices as well,” Hoppmann said.
To participate in the club and find out more information you can call 712-542-2416. To hear the full interview with Andrew Hoppmann click below.