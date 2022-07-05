(Shenandoah) -- By all accounts, Shenandoah residents got a real bang out of the community's Independence Day activities this past weekend.
Rain that washed out Saturday's Star Spangled Shenandoah parade left the community long before the nighttime fireworks display at Sportsman's Park. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray and water department employee Bryston Dunkeson coordinated this year's program. While not having a crowd estimate, Gray tells KMA News the public reception was good--based on the post-fireworks applause.
"I couldn't leave down where I was at once we got everything going with the fireworks," said Gray. "But, when it was all done, and they got quiet, I heard all the hoop and hollering. So, I assume it was a good turnout, and everybody enjoyed the fireworks."
Nor did Saturday morning's showers scare away vendors. Gray says reports indicate good crowds flocked to Priest Park earlier in the day to sample the assembled array of vendors. Planning is already underway for next year's fireworks program. The chief says one goal to raise more money for more firing equipment--and a bigger show--for 2023.
"We were at full capacity this year, so we couldn't do anymore," he said. "So, our full intentions are that if we raise enough money, we want to buy another machine. Then, we can shoot up to 600 (rockets). The biggest ones we did this year was five inches. We want to get to six-to-eight inches for next year's show."
Gray confirms Shenandoah Police received complaints and issued citations to residents violating the city's fireworks ordinances. However, he doesn't believe the complaints warrant another review of the laws on the books.
"I don't think, honestly, from what I'm reading in the logs that we had more (complaints) than last year," said Gray. "I think we're under that. I think it helped that we did cite a few people. That may have gotten a little notification, and they did pay attention a little bit."
Under the city's ordinances, July 4 was the last day residents could legally shoot off fireworks until New Year's Eve.