(Shenandoah) -- Vendors and parade participants are still needed for Shenandoah's big Independence Day weekend celebration.
Preparations continue for the second annual Star Spangled Shenandoah event July 2 at Priest Park. And, organizers say there's still plenty of room for vendors in the park. Stacy Truex is a member of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah--the organization spearheading the celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Truez says vendors of all sorts are welcome to the event.
"What we're doing this year, we've also included community organizations, businesses, and actually people doing fundraising," said Truex. "So, we currently right now have about 30 vendors. Usually the last week before the show, we have a lot more come on as well."
At least two food vendors are set for the park that day. This year's celebration also features new events, including a pie baking contest. Truex says Janet Burkhiser is coordinating the competition, and entries are needed.
"People need to bring two pies," she said. "One for judging, and then one after the judging to be auctioned off--and we have an auctioneer coming to do that."
Judging begins at noon, followed by an awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and an auction at 1 p.m. Also new to the celebration--an entertainment stage featuring a variety of musical acts throughout the day. Another major attraction is the Star Spangled Shenandoah Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Fellow forum member Mace Hensen says the parade takes a different path than other parades in town.
"It's going to do down Thomas Avenue," said Hensen. "Then, it will actually end at Priest Park, which is really fun, because last year we saw this wall of people at the parade ending walking toward the park for the Star Spangled Shenandoah event at Priest Park. So, it's amazing how we've got the parade set up this year."
The parade's lineup begins at 9 that morning at the intersection of West Clarinda Avenue and West Thomas Avenue. Businesses, organizations, churches and veterans interested in participating should register by emailing revitalizeshenandoah@outlook.com with your name, business/organization name, and the type of entry. More information regarding Star Spangled Shenandoah is available from the group's Facebook page.
