(Shenandoah) -- Preparations continue to Shenandoah's Independence Day weekend celebration.
Food, entertainment and events are slated for a Star Spangled Shenandoah July 1st at Priest Park, and July 3rd at Sportsman's Park. Kicking off the celebrating is the parade July 1st at 9 a.m. Natalie Kirsch is president of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah--the organization spearheading the event. Speaking on KMA'S "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Kirsch says the parade lineup begins at 8 that morning.
"The parade route will be going down West Thomas Avenue to Maple Street, from Maple Street down 7th Avenue to the park," said Kirsch.
Kirsch says entries are still needed for the parade.
"We are currently still seeking registrations," she said. "Last year, we had people showing up the day of, so I am anticipating quite a few entries into the parade."
Activities at Priest Park that day include corn and pie eating contests and entertainment from Head Over Heals, the Minnahoonies and Gas 'N Grass. Forum Secretary Stacy Truex says approximately 35 vendors are lined up for the park--including three food trucks.
"The vendors will be on the Maple Street side, because of the new playground," said Truex. "Normally, we were on the Elm Street, because of the new playground. Normally, we're on the Elm Street, so we'll be over there (on Maple). It's just a wonderful setting for everyone to join in as a community."
Other vendors and activities are planned for Sportsman's Park July 3rd from 5 p.m. until the fireworks begin. Anyone interested in entering the Star Spangled Shenandoah's parade should email revitalize@gmail.com. Vendors may contact Stacy Truex via Facebook private message. You can hear the full interview here: