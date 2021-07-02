(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is celebrating Independence Day a day early this year, with old and new events.
Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah planned a full slate of activities for a "Star Spangled Shenandoah" on Saturday. Natalie Kirsch is a facilitator for the group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Kirsch says the group decided to revitalize the city's July 4th activities based on public feedback.
"Well, it started with us trying to come up with something to work on in the community," said Kirsch. "We had a meeting that we invited members of the public to. It was kind of the thing that the most people got behind, and it was kind of the idea that people wanted to follow through with. So, we just decided to follow through with it."
As part of the new focus, Kirsch says the group decided to move this year's events to July 3rd involve local businesses.
"We wanted to focus on the Saturday to try to allow for retail businesses to be open," she said. "We knew that they would not be open on the holiday or a Sunday. so we're trying to increase foot traffic into several local businesses--which is why we created the Freedom Passport, where people can go into the businesses, get a stamp, and turn it in at the end of the day when they have at least 10 stamps, and be entered into a drawing for a $400 cash prize."
Passports must turned into any participating business by 2 p.m. Saturday. Another change was moving the hub of activities to Priest Park. In addition to providing more green space, Kirsch says the park is the location for Shenandoah's Farmers Market.
"We didn't think they would want to move the farmers market," said Kirsch. "So we thought, 'why not just kind of add onto the established farmers market that's in Priest Park?' That's really why we switched it to Priest Park, to build on something that's already a standard in the community."
Likewise, Kirsch says the route has been changed for this year's parade, which begins Saturday morning at 10.
"We will start at the five-way intersection of Clarinda, Sycamore, Thomas and Church Street," she said. "Go west on Thomas where the public library is on Elm Street, turn south on Elm Street to 6th Avenue--that's where the Priest Park gazebo is. So, the parade will finish off there on 6th Avenue in front of the gazebo."
Representatives of U.S. armed forces are grand marshals for the parade. Numerous activities take place in Priest Park before and after the parade. Another new event this year is loop scooping, which follows a set course beginning at 6:30 p.m.
"You can start at the downtown Casey's," she said, "drive down Main Street (Sheridan Avenue) to the highway, go out on the highway to Orchard Corners. You can kind of loop around there, and head back to downtown Casey's."
Shenandoah's traditional fireworks show still takes place at Sportsman's Park at 9:30 Saturday evening. A full schedule of events is available with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's Facebook page. It's also available here:
You can hear the full interview with Natalie Kirsch posted here: