(Shenandoah) -- Residents inside and outside Shenandoah will have an extra day to celebrate America's birthday this year.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved public benefit status for the 2023 Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration. Previously a one-day event the first two years, this year's festivities extends over two days, with a vendor fair at Priest Park and the parade taking place July 1st, and a second vendor fair and fireworks in Sportsman's Park July 3rd. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah collaborated with the city's fireworks committee to expand the celebration.
"Actually, the fireworks committee wanted to shoot them up on Monday night, the 3rd," said McQueen. "That way, anybody who wanted to hit New Market or go to some other ones on the 4th can do so. With that, with the Forum wanting to do theirs on Saturday, we just kind of expanded it."
Preliminary plans call for a late afternoon-early evening start to the festivities July 3rd at Sportsman's Park.
"That will probably start--I don't think they've got it in stone yet--maybe around 5 o'clock or so," he said. "If somebody's working, they can still come down. They can see the vendors, do the food trucks, then hopefully hang around Sportman's Park for the fireworks at around 9:45. To me, it's kind of a neat deal that we're being able to do this two days to stretch the celebration out."
McQueen hopes the two-day celebration will lure more people to the community.
"In the long run, I think it will be great," said McQueen. "Hopefully, we'll have people in town both days, and a lot of the vendors and food trucks that are coming on Saturday jumped right on this. They want to come back on Monday. They love coming to Shenandoah, and have a lot of support here. So, they've got that."
More information regarding the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration is expected to be released at a later date.