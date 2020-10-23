(Hamburg) -- State officials approved a loan for a southwest Iowa county to cover debris removal costs from last year's Missouri River flooding.
More than 450 homes in Hamburg and other areas of Fremont County were flooded in early 2019. FEMA officials initially agreed to pay about 146-thousand dollars for debris removal, then notified the county it would only provide about a tenth of that to settle the contract.
The $131,000 state loan was approved by the state Executive Council this week. Fremont County will have 20 years to pay off the loan -- the annual installments will be about $6,500 dollars.