(Des Moines) — State Auditor Rob Sand says a large budget surplus means the legislature can afford to do more when it comes to pandemic relief.
During his annual State of the Budget Address prior to the start of the 2021 legislative session, Sand outlined the current status of state finances. He says between a surplus from last fiscal year, cash reserves and the state’s economic emergency fund, the budget reserve is flush with cash.
"Our cash reserve fund is sitting with $587 million in it right now," said Sand. "Our economic emergency fund is sitting with $195 million in it right now. That means that come this summer, our total estimated fiscal year '21 surplus -- all inclusive of emergency funds -- would be $1.2 billion."
With the COVID-19 pandemic-related effects on the economy, Sand encouraged lawmakers to dip into the surplus to provide relief.
"On our rainiest day, let's not hoard the umbrellas," said Sand. "We have umbrellas accessible. We've got a lot of them. State government is estimated to be sitting on over $1 billion by June, but we have $700 million right now. There's a lot of relief to protect lives and livelihoods through increasing testing, providing small business relief grants, income assistance, while we can still be fiscally responsible."
Legislators would be able to spend up to $290 million out of the budget reserves for a nonrecurring emergency expense, like pandemic relief. A vote of three-fifths of the legislature would free up the entire $587 million in surplus funding, plus the $195 million of economic emergency funding that’s available.
"Legally spending that amount would still leave the state government with hundreds of millions of dollars in a surplus," said Sand. "Every day of delay that this is not happening, hurts Iowa's health, hurts Iowa's jobs, hurts Iowa's economy. We could have done this months ago through a special session. We could do it today through a special session. Every day of delay is another day of pain for Iowans around the state."
Sand says waiting on the federal government to provide adequate relief while sitting on the reserve amount makes no sense.
"At the end of the day, the point is that money belongs to Iowans," said Sand. "Having a budget surplus is good, but at a certain point, you're just hoarding Iowans' money away from Iowans. You want to be responsible, but you also want to have respect for the people who actually make this state government work and pay the taxes. To have an amount in there that's that excessive, doesn't reflect the idea that you know what to do with the money that's coming in."
Republicans — who control both chambers in the legislature and the governor’s mansion — have said that the large surplus amount is the result of prudent budgeting on their part. GOP lawmakers favor whittling down the reserve amount through a series of tax cuts. Sand says a targeted, direct relief approach is quicker and helps the people who need relief most.