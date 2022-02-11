(Creston) -- An investigation continues into alleged fraud and theft committed by the Southern Iowa Council of Government's executive director.
Earlier this week, Creston Police arrested 70-year-old Timothy J. Ostroski for 1st degree theft and four counts of forgery. Authorities allege Ostroski fraudulently obtained in excess of $10,000 from SICOG by creating multiple checks made payable to another individual for cleaning services that were never provided. He then deposited these checks into a personal checking account, resulting in personal enrichment. Ostroski had served as SICOG's executive director since 1984.
State Auditor Rob Sand recently opened a special investigation of SICOG. Sand tells KMA News his office is assisting in safeguarding SICOG’s records, and will be working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to assure appropriate testing procedures are performed.
"This is a situation where we believe that one individual was involved," said Sand. "Public knowledge, he already has been arrested by Creston Police, and because he's no longer there, we think that the threat to those funds is largely removed. But, of course, we're going to be careful, as well, and do complete procedures to make sure there wasn't anything else going on."
Sand pledges a thorough investigation of SICOG's operations.
"At the end of the day, what's important when you have an executive director like this who has gotten in trouble," he said, "is you sort of have to look at everything, because typically your executive director has had the ability to look at everything, or potentially control everything. So, we are going to try to do that. Obviously, he has been there for quite a while, so we're going to go back as far as those records can carry us, most likely."
Sand, however, declined to speculate on the investigation's length.
"If an auditor comes out and says, 'it's going to take me this long,'" said Sand, "well, then let's say they're interviewing somebody and they're learning a whole lot of information. Then, you've got the integrity of your time estimate competing against the integrity of the investigation, itself. That is why I don't do time estimates.
"We will get it out there when we have sufficient time to get every question answered that we think is important in this situation, and we don't want to guess how long that might take, because you never know," he added.
Ostroski was released from the Union County Jail after posting $30,000 bond.