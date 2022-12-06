(Des Moines) -- State officials have released an annual audit report for Montgomery County.
The report covers the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. State Auditor Rob Sand notes the county's revenues totaled just over $13.1 million, a 20.3% decrease over the prior year, while expenses totaled roughly $11.9 million, a 6.7% increase. The report indicates the decrease in revenues is due primarily to a decrease in assets contributed by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The report noted a lack a segregation of duties within the Treasurer, Sheriff, and Recorder Offices, Public Health, and the Conservation Foundation due to a small number of staff within each department.
The state auditor also noted material amounts of capital asset additions, accounts receivable and prepaid expenses not properly recorded in the County’s financial statements, and lack of preparation of delinquent property tax
reconciliations. The report also provided recommendations to address the five issues identified.
The full audit report can be found below: