(Des Moines) -- State officials have released an annual audit report for Page County.
The report covers fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, 2020. The State Auditor notes the county's revenues totaled just under $15 million, while expenses were just over $12.5 million. The expenses constituted a 6.1% increase over the previous fiscal year, due to an increase in roads and transportation, as well as mental health expenses.
The report noted a lack of segregation of duties within the Conservation, Engineer, Public Health, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer's Office due to a smaller number of office staff within each department. The Auditor offered a number of office duties where the county should work to improve segregation to better improve internal control.
Additionally, the Auditor recommended that the county adopt a capital assets depreciation schedule, which was completed this week. The report also indicates that the does not have a formal written disaster recovery plan, something county officials say they will work to complete.
The full audit report can be found below.