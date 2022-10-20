(Des Moines) -- State officials have released an annual audit report for Page County.
The report covers fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. State Auditor Rob Sand notes the county's revenues totaled just over $18.2 million, a 21.9% increase over the prior year, while expenses totaled roughly $17.5 million, a 39.2% increase. The report indicates the increase in revenues and expenses is due primarily to U.S. Department of Agriculture funds for an emergency watershed protection program and the related expenses for completion of those projects.
The report noted a lack of segregation of duties within the Conservation, Engineer, Public Health, Recorder, Treasurer, and Sheriff's Offices due to a small number of staff within each department. The Auditor's Office also provided multiple recommendations to improve internal control including additional reviews of financial transactions, reconciliations, and reports.
Additionally, the report notes a lack of a formal disaster recovery plan, which the Auditor recommends the county establish, and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts.
